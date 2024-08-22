Douglas County bid-rigging trial: First full day of testimony Thursday

The Brief The Douglas County bid-rigging trial began its first full day of testimony involving suspended officials. James Worthington testified about questionable janitorial contracts and poor performance by the selected company. Prosecutors allege that officials conspired to ensure a contract was awarded to co-defendant Anthony Knight's company, SNA Express. Defense attorneys are currently cross-examining Worthington as the trial continues.



The first full day of testimony in the Douglas County bid-rigging case has begun, involving suspended County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, and suspended Commission Chairwoman Ramona Jackson Jones. The trial resumed today at 10 a.m., picking up where it left off after opening statements.

James Worthington, who works with the county's Developmental Services Department, is currently on the stand. This morning, the jury heard testimony from Worthington as he was questioned by the state about contracts and janitorial work at county offices. Worthington revealed that he had initially received fair and useful bids but was advised to seek additional ones. He expressed dissatisfaction with the company ultimately selected, stating that they did a poor job and failed to honor their contract.

In court, Worthington testified, "Deficiencies were everywhere. There was very little being done as far as the scope of work goes."

Prosecutors have accused Chairwoman Ramona Jackson Jones, Commissioner Henry Mitchell, and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker of conspiring to award the contract to a co-defendant, Anthony Knight, whose company, SNA Express, allegedly received the contract after the first round of bids was canceled. The state alleges that the contract was put out for a second time to ensure Knight's company had the lowest bid and secured the deal.

Former Purchasing Director Bill Peacock, who is also involved in the case, has been severed from the group of defendants.

Currently, defense lawyers for the accused are cross-examining Worthington. The trial continues, and further updates from the courtroom will follow.