Douglas County bid-rigging, corruption trial begins with opening statements

Five men and eight women make up a jury of 12 and one alternate who have been selected to listen to testimony in a bid rigging trial featuring multiple elected leaders in Douglas County.

State prosecutors told jurors suspended Douglas County Commission Chair Romona Jackson-Jones, suspended County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, Tax Commissioner Greg Baker and small businessman Anthony Knight conspired to ensure Knight received a janitorial services contract with Douglas County.

During opening statements, the prosecution told jurors Knight missed a May 29, 2018, deadline to submit a bid for the cleaning contract for the county's new annex building, and Baker started inquiring about which contractors submitted bids.

While prosecutors claim Baker and co-defendants would go on to fix the bid for Knight, the defense stated there was no conspiracy and no kickbacks.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the government presented James Worthington, Douglas County's development services director, as its first witness.