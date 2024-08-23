Douglas County bid-rigging trial: Key witness testifies about 'out of the ordinary' bid process

Testimony concluded for the week in the trial of several top Douglas County leaders accused of a bid-rigging scheme. The case involves suspended County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, and suspended Commission Chairwoman Ramona Jackson Jones.

Prosecutors focused Friday on testimony from Bill Peacock, who oversaw the purchasing department for the county.

Bill Peacock, a retired County Procurement Officer, is a key witness in the case. His case was severed from the other defendants, and he has been granted immunity.

Prosecutors aim to present the case to the jury by the end of next week.

"The commissioners made it clear to me that they wanted Mr. Knight to be awarded the contract, and they wanted him to perform the services," said Peacock.

Peacock took the stand for his second full day of testimony. He testified that the now-suspended Douglas County Chairwoman, Dr. Ramona Jackson Jones, approached him with complaints from a business regarding the initial bid process.

The state is working to prove that Jones, Mitchell, and Baker conspired to steer a county janitorial contract to small businessman Anthony Knight, who is also a co-defendant in the case.

"She described that S&A said they didn’t give the proper... what was required for them, and they weren’t given a fair opportunity to give a quote," Peacock testified.

Peacock explained that the initial process was conducted by Gail Woody, who testified on Thursday. However, Peacock said he questioned the complaints, as Woody had years of experience and professionalism.

State prosecutors also highlighted that when the re-bidding was conducted, Knight submitted a quote identical to another company, an occurrence that Peacock described as highly unusual in his extensive bidding experience.

"I felt it was a very, very great coincidence that two companies would have the same price... out of the ordinary," Peacock said.

Prosecutors questioned why Peacock didn’t intervene if he believed something was amiss.

"As a contract employee, I’m obligated to perform the work as the chair or..." Peacock responded.

Peacock also testified that once the contract was signed, Knight demanded a higher price than what he had initially quoted for the job.

Court is scheduled to resume Monday morning at 10 a.m.