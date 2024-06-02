Multiple people shot at Decatur strip club

Multiple people were reportedly shot at Pin Ups, a strip club in the Scottdale area of Decatur, early Sunday morning.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be two women on the ground near the club's exit and a large police presence at 2788 East Ponce de Leon Avenue just before 5 a.m.

DeKalb County police confirmed there were three people found at the club suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital. An additional five individuals were found at various hospitals. Police said they had been transported by third parties.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta they believe two of the individuals in the hospital are suspects. They will be transported to the DeKalb County Jail upon release.

It's not clear what led to the shooting. None of the victims have been named. The original trio found shot at the club are reportedly in "stable condition."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.