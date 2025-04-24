Doraville teen death: 2 people arrested after body found in apartment

article

Two people have now been arrested in connection to the death of a teenager whose body was found at Rowen Apartment Homes in Doraville earlier this month.

Angelina Vargas-Lagunes, 16, was found on April 5 at an apartment on Winters Park Drive.

What we know:

According to an incident report from the Doraville Police Department, officers were conducting surveillance at the apartment on Winters Park Drive on April 11 in an attempt to locate Anika Corpuz, who was wanted for a probation violation in Cherokee County, a failure to appear for a disorderly conduct offense in Sandy Springs, and a shoplifting incident in DeKalb County.

She was also wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Vargas-Lagunes.

On April 11, the arresting officer observed Corpuz exit her apartment and get into the front passenger seat of a silver Nissan. She remained inside the vehicle for a few minutes before exiting and walking back toward her apartment.

The officer called out her name, and she stopped. The officer was able to arrest her without incident. During a search, the officer found a "crystallized rock substance" in her front pocket. When asked, she stated she had paid $90 to obtain it from the person in the car. A field test later revealed the substance was methamphetamine.

Corpuz was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. On April 14, a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputy took custody of her. According to jail records for DeKalb County, Corpuz was booked on charges of shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, and concealing the death of another.

Pedro Jose Zalazar-Chilel, 19, has also been arrested for the murder of Vargas-Lagunes.

According to DeKalb County jail records, he was arrested on April 7. He faces multiple charges, including malice murder, statutory rape, drug possession, using a minor for illicit transactions, and concealing the death of another.

What we don't know:

At this time, we do not know what led to the victim's death.