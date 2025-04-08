Teen found dead in Doraville apartment; friends gather for vigil

article

The Brief A balloon release and vigil were held at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody to honor 16-year-old Angelina Vargas Lagunes, who was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at Rowen Apartment Homes. Friends and family shared emotional tributes, highlighting Angelina's kindness, deep friendships, and the profound impact of her loss on those who loved her. Angelina's friends expressed their grief and the difficulty of accepting her absence, emphasizing the importance of reaching out for support during tough times.



A balloon release was held on Tuesday evening at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody to honor honor 16-year-old Angelina Vargas Lagunes, who was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at Rowen Apartment Homes.

Her mother, Remedios Lagunes, told FOX 5 she wants to see justice and whoever did this to pay.

Death of Angelina Vargas Lagunes

What we know:

According to the Doraville Police Department, an officer was dispatched to Rowen Apartment Homes at 2100 Winters Park Drive around 3:28 p.m. on April 5.

The caller told police she found the young woman unresponsive on the couch and immediately called 911.

The deceased, known only as "Angie" at the time, was later identified as 16-year-old Angelina Vargas Lagunes.

Investigators learned she was staying with an acquaintance for the night and was found unresponsive, lying face down on the couch.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police took the teen’s phone into evidence, as well as two white tablets marked "TEVA 5517."

Vigil for Angelina Vargas Lagunes

What they're saying:

Standing in the same park where she once laughed and shared stories with two of her closest friends, Katrina Kalani fought back tears as she reflected on the deep bond they shared — and the pain of now being the only one left.

Kalani says she is honoring her friend Angie, not long after another friend, Mia, also passed away. The location holds powerful memories for her, both joyful and painful.

"This place... it was really, really hard for me to be here," Kalani said. "It was just unexpected. I found out that she’s no longer with me on the 6th, and the 6th is the number one. Our friend Mia passed away."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Family and friends of 16-year-old Angelina Vargas Lagunes gathered for vigil at Brookrun Park in Dunwoody on April 8, 2025. (FOX 5)

The three shared a powerful friendship rooted in mutual trust and support. Kalani said she and Angie often spent time talking at her house and meeting in the park.

"She always pulled up to my house and we would just have conversations that nobody is never going to know," Kalani said. "I’m really grateful that I knew her in my life and shared my whole story with her. She’s a really wonderful, beautiful person with a big heart."

Kalani described Angie as someone who was consistently kind and uplifting to those around her.

"She was really caring and I will forever remember our conversations," she said. "I will forever remember our voice messages that she would send me."

What made the loss even harder, Kalani said, is knowing she is now the only one left from their trio.

"It is really sad because out of our trio, I’m the only one alive now," she said. "But the only thing that keeps me going is both of them — because if they couldn’t do it, I’m pretty sure I can do it and reach all the goals that we put in together."

Kalani also shared a deeply personal regret — that she had grown distant from Angie during a difficult time in her own life.

"I’m really sorry that I got distant," she said. "I was going through it and we just got distant and lost contact. But then we reconnected, and I love her so much."

She ended her reflection with a message to others who may be grieving or struggling alone.

"For everybody who’s grieving right now or going through stuff — just reach out," Kalani urged. "Trust, it’s worth it. Because as a person who lost two friends, it’s really hard. If you’re thinking that nobody cares, there are people who care. They just don’t know how to reach out. And there will always be people who love you so much."

"It’s horrible," one friend said through tears. "How are you guys today with this right now? Because it's… it's horrible."

For many, the pain is still too fresh to fully comprehend. "I'm still in disbelief," said Yuditza Palacios. "I don’t want to accept it. I feel like a lot of people can relate to that. I can’t accept yet that I know she’s not gonna be here with us no longer. I’m not gonna be able to hear her laughter anymore. I’m not gonna be able to send her messages here and there… It hurts a lot."

Palacios and others described the emotional weight they've carried since the news broke during spring break. They haven’t returned to school yet — something they’re grateful for. "I feel like it would be even worse if we were to go to school, just knowing that she’s not gonna be there anymore," Palacios said.

She was remembered as someone deeply loved, surrounded by people who supported her and believed in her future. "She had a lot of people loving her and that appreciated her so much. She was never alone. She always had people that cared for her and wanted to see her grow and be somebody and succeed in life," said Palacios. "We just loved her so much."

Jennette Palacios echoed the sentiment. "She was the most amazing person ever. She finished as a favorite mother to her [siblings?] and always cared for her, always made sure she was OK."

Jade Robinson also reflected on the kind of friend Angelina was — quiet at first, but full of joy once she opened up.

"She was actually very shy," Robinson said. "However, when she came with her friends… you would never be able to tell. She was a very happy person. She had this light about her. She just… was."

"She had this sense of comfort about her," Palacios added. "She was a great friend. So sweet, so genuine. And we all loved her so much."

Robinson, too, is struggling to accept the loss. "I miss her every single day. I’m still trying to wrap my brain around the fact that I won’t actually see her again."

One memory stands out vividly for Robinson — a trip with Angelina to Plaza Fiesta.

"It was my first time ever trying a mangonada," she recalled. "We went to Plaza Fiesta, which isn’t far from here… we got mangonadas, a banana split, and rode the rides. It was special to me. We were both transitioning — we were in middle school — and that’s just a crazy time in life. I still remember that day to this day."

"We’ll miss her," Robinson said. "Always."