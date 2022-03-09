Doodle set on fire learning new tricks while recovering from severe burns

article

A dog recovering from serious burns after someone set him on fire is starting to learn new tricks on his long road to recovery.

Dog Days Rescue, which has fostered Will during his recovery, provided updates on Facebook. Will is apparently loving all the attention he has been getting during his recent physical therapy.

Will's long road to recovery

His physical therapy is going well, the organization said.

"Will was very wound up but he worked hard today, mostly trying to find ways around the actual equipment he's supposed to be using, but the therapist was right there to get him back on track. Silly boy being silly, he's too smart for his own good!" the rescue wrote in a post on Wednesday.

This past weekend, sporting a new Flash martingale collar, Will showed off some of the new tricks he is learning.

"Will loves treats and will happily sit as best he can to get one. He's learning some basic commands that should help with his physical limitations," the rescue wrote.

These photos of Will sitting for a treat was posted to the Dog Days Rescue Facebook page on March 6, 2022.

Last week, the rescue said Will’s skin healing was headed in the right direction. They also said he was going to physical therapy twice a week to help stretch his skin.

Will is getting a special cream three times a day that helps prevent infection, promotes skin elasticity, and general healing. He also has to go through cleanings twice a day.

"Our main concern right now is keeping a close eye on any skin tears that may happen and ensuring they don't get infected. There is a possibility that we may have to make some incisions to keep from skin tearing but currently, we're hopeful that his laser therapy, physical therapy, messages and skin treatments will allow us to avoid that," the rescue wrote.

He was approved for baths again, but a special wash instead of a standard shampoo is being used.

"He didn't love it, but he tolerated it well, and he smells much better now!" the rescue wrote.

The rescue said Will’s bloodwork is looking good and they are weaning down his medications.

What can be done to help Will in his recovery?

Supporters launched a t-shirt fundraiser to pay for Will's medical expenses.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Will's rehab can send donations to PayPal @dogdaysrescue@gmail.com, Venmo at @dog-days-rescue (last four digits is 0038 of it asks), and Cashapp at $ddpr.

There is also a wishlist set up on Amazon where people can purchase donates for the rescue.

Police in DeKalb County released this photo of a dog that was set on fire on Dec. 5, 2021. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Who would set a dog on fire?

That is question the DeKalb County Police Department is still asking more than three months after Will was found.

A Good Samaritan spotted Will the Labradoodle running down Lindsey Drive near Glenwood Road in after the dog was set on fire by an unknown suspect.

Police said the tan- and cream-colored dog was seen running along the road before bystanders came to the dog’s aid and put out the fire.

Police investigators haven't provided any updates on the investigation to find Will's abuser.

Reward in Will's animal abuse investigation

Peta, Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and Dog Days Rescue are offering a reward totaling up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Watson at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

