Dog intentionally set on fire undergoes painful, necessary procedure

article

The rescue organization that is working to rehabilitate a Labradoodle found burning earlier this month says the pup will be sleeping for the next few days following a painful treatment.

DOG SLOWLY RECOVERING AFTER BEING SET ON FIRE, SEARCH FOR SUSPECT CONTINUES

Will, a large male Labradoodle, was found "engulfed in flames" between 10 a.m. and noon along Lindsey Street on Dec. 5, the DeKalb County Police Department said. Police said thedog was seen running along the road before bystanders came to the dog’s aid and put out the fire.

Will is currently being treated at Dog Days Rescue. Last week, the clinic removed dead skin to make way for healthy skin.

Monday, the clinic did another cleaning procedure focused on removing thickened skin, infected, and nonviable tissue, and residual dressings. They expect to start treating Will with stem cells next to help promote new growth.

He is expected to be sleeping for the next few days because of how painful Monday’s process was, albeit extremely necessary.

Dog Days Rescue is caring for the canine and aiding in its rehab. They ask anyone who would like to help donate to the care to send it to PayPal @dogdaysrescue@gmail.com, Venmo at @dog-days-rescue (last four digits is 0038 of it asks), and Cashapp at $ddpr.

Police are still trying to find out who is responsible for the dog catching fire.

Peta, Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and Dog Days Rescue are offering a reward totally up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Watson at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____