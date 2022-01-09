Dog found on fire has good week, marks a month since being rescued

The Labradoodle found burning last month is acting out as critical care after a difficult month of rehabilitation. His caretakers say it's a good thing as it means he wants to get better just as fast as everyone else wants him to, but it still remains a slow and oftentimes painful process for him.

Wednesday marked one month since Will the Labradoodle was found running along Lindsey Street "engulfed in flames" by several bystanders. They were able to put out the fire and Will has since been in the loving care of Dog Days Rescue. Will marked the day by trying to escape.

"That's right, he tried to flee! This is GOOD! The plasma transfusion last night gave him a little pep it seems. Turns out he wanted to go out to potty instead of using the catheter. His urinary catheter was removed and will remain out as long as he continues to feel well enough to potty on his own," the rescue group posted in an update on their Facebook page. "The rest of the day Will spent cuddled in his prayer blanket with his heartbeat pillow and cuddle puppy comforting him."

Will later in the week showed his appetite is back.

"Will tried to steal lunches today! Our boy had a good day, he is eating beautifully, he's walking and the edema in his legs and feet is notably better. His spirits are great!" the rescue group wrote. "While we're not out of the woods yet, we're hopeful to see many more days like today."

Will also seems to have everyone falling in love with him.

"One favorite tech just doesn’t seem to be enough for our little Cupid! Will brings all the ladies to his kennel with his sweet personality and fantastic attitude about life! Our boy," Dog Days Rescue posted.

The rescue group said they are not letting their guard down despite his progress.

"…he's not out of the woods yet, he's still in a particularly fragile period of healing and anything could happen at any point.," the group wrote.

Will still has a long way until he can have visitors.

There is at least a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of whoever set him on fire.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Will's rehab can send donations to PayPal @dogdaysrescue@gmail.com, Venmo at @dog-days-rescue (last four digits is 0038 of it asks), and Cashapp at $ddpr.

