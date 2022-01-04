Dog still under critical care a month after being found on fire

The Labradoodle found burning last month is making great strides, but is continuing his critical care after a difficult month of rehabilitation.

Will, a large male Labradoodle, was found "engulfed in flames" between 10 a.m. and noon along Lindsey Street on Dec. 5, the DeKalb County Police Department said. Police said the dog was seen running along the road before bystanders came to the dog’s aid and put out the fire. Will is currently being treated at Dog Days Rescue.

Monday, the clinic said the focus has shifted to helping Will regain muscle loss. He now gets is getting a short workout every two hours.

"This will help with rebuilding muscle but we also hope for it to help the massive swelling he still has in his poor feet," Dog Day Rescue posted on their Facebook page. "He also got a lot of weight to regain but is happily eating the homemade food now, thank goodness."

Vet staff said Will is still burning through protein to try to heal himself. He also received another plasma transfusion and is having his bloodwork done daily to monitor his nutritional needs.

"Will takes a lot of time each day to care for, as such, his daily balance continues to be high. We're so very grateful for everyone's support!" the post reads.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Will's rehab can send donations to PayPal @dogdaysrescue@gmail.com, Venmo at @dog-days-rescue (last four digits is 0038 of it asks), and Cashapp at $ddpr.

Police are still trying to find out who is responsible for the dog catching fire.

