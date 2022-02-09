Doodle set on fire 'doing dog things' while recovering from severe burns

article

A dog recovering from serious burns after someone set him on fire is starting to act like a happy dog, again.

Dog Days Rescue, which has fostered Will during his recovery, provided an update in a live video on Facebook. Will is moving, using stairs and acting a little mischievous.

In the video, Will wanders around a yard in a onesie and soft e-collar.

"He's doing dog things, so that's fantastic," Dog Days Rescue Founder Tina Lee said.

His physical therapy is going well she said. Will has put on weight but hasn't quite reached the healthy target weight.

He will spend less time in the hospital in the coming days, Lee said, and more time with veterinary technicians from the hospital and clinic treating him.

Lee said previous stem cell and skin grafts caused "scares," so she decided not to continue that form of treatment. Will may have some scaring, Lee said, but will otherwise be OK.

Supporters launched a t-shirt fundraiser to pay for Will's medical expenses. Lee said the first run of shirts has shipped and the second and third runs are expected to ship in a few days.

The shelter said it's not looking into adopters. Will is in DeKalb County Police Department custody while the investigation continues.

Police investigate who set Will, the doodle, on fire

A Good Samaritan spotted Will the Labradoodle running down Lindsey Drive near Glenwood Road in DeKalb County after the dog was set on fire by an unknown suspect.

Police said the tan- and cream-colored dog was seen running along the road before bystanders came to the dog’s aid and put out the fire.

Lee said police investigators haven't provided any updates on the investigation to find Will's abuser.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Watson at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

Reward in Will's animal abuse investigation

Peta, Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and Dog Days Rescue are offering a reward totaling up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.

