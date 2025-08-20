Crank phone used to stun fish leads to charge in Wilkes County

article

The Brief Game wardens caught a man using an illegal fish-shocking device in a Wilkes County creek. Officers retrieved a discarded crank telephone used to stun fish and confiscated it. The man was charged with shocking fish; both individuals lacked valid fishing licenses.



What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Sgt. Matt Garthright and Game Warden Chason Brogdon were patrolling popular fishing areas last week when they encountered a man and woman fishing along a creek. As the officers approached, they noticed the man walking away while carrying a wooden box.

When the wardens moved closer, the man tossed the box into the water. Sgt. Garthright retrieved it and discovered it was an old crank-style telephone — a device historically used to deliver electrical charges into the water to stun fish, an illegal method of harvesting wildlife.

Neither individual had a valid fishing license, officials said. They were given the option to immediately purchase online licenses to come into compliance.

What's next:

The male fisherman was charged with shocking fish, and officers confiscated the crank telephone from the scene.