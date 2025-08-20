Expand / Collapse search

Crank phone used to stun fish leads to charge in Wilkes County

Published  August 20, 2025 10:10am EDT
Courtesy of Georgia Department of Natural Resources

The Brief

    • Game wardens caught a man using an illegal fish-shocking device in a Wilkes County creek.
    • Officers retrieved a discarded crank telephone used to stun fish and confiscated it.
    • The man was charged with shocking fish; both individuals lacked valid fishing licenses.

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. - A man is facing charges in Wilkes County after authorities say he tried to use an outlawed device to shock fish while fishing in a public creek, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Sgt. Matt Garthright and Game Warden Chason Brogdon were patrolling popular fishing areas last week when they encountered a man and woman fishing along a creek. As the officers approached, they noticed the man walking away while carrying a wooden box.

When the wardens moved closer, the man tossed the box into the water. Sgt. Garthright retrieved it and discovered it was an old crank-style telephone — a device historically used to deliver electrical charges into the water to stun fish, an illegal method of harvesting wildlife.

Neither individual had a valid fishing license, officials said. They were given the option to immediately purchase online licenses to come into compliance.

What's next:

The male fisherman was charged with shocking fish, and officers confiscated the crank telephone from the scene.

The Source

  • Information came from a Facebook post by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. 

 
