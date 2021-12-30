Do not go to the hospital for COVID test, health officials say

As the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread, those seeking a COVID-19 test who are asymptomatic or who have mild symptoms should not go to a hospital emergency room, Georgia health officials say.

"To help keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies, individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments," the Department of Public Health (GDPH) put out in a statement this week.

GEORGIA COUNTY TO HAND OUT 5,000 AT-HOME COVID TEST KITS

GDPH says those who are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention may still come to the emergency department.

COVID-19 testing locations are available throughout Georgia and can be found on the GDPH website.

"We are working with our lab partners to expand testing hours and add testing sites, however, lines will continue to be long as thousands of Georgians want to get tested," according to GDPH.



To help alleviate delays at testing sites, GDPH is asking that you register before going to a state test site. Registration information can be found here.

COVID-19 cases have hit a record high, exceeding numbers set in the early days of the pandemic. The rise in cases is mainly due to the quick-spreading omicron variant.

Georgia hits new single-day COVID case record

On Wednesday, Georgia set a new single-day record with 19,124 positive COVID-19 cases. Health officials say that number may actually be higher due to a lack of reporting for at-home testing.

While the number of cases are reaching an all-time high, Gov. Brian Kemp has said he does not plan to implement measures that threaten businesses and trusts citizens to protect themselves amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

National Guard to assist hospitals and testing sites

The governor authorized the deployment of about 200 National Guard troops to assist hospitals and testing sites around the state.

Additionally, the GDPH is expanding staffing at COVID-19 test sites and working to secure a new testing site near the Atlanta airport.

Who should be tested for COVID-19?

Cobb Douglas Public Health Director, Dr. Janet Memark, said unless someone absolutely needs a test to work or to travel, if they have mild cold-like symptoms, they should not bother to get a test.

"Don't get in a line and take up all the space to get tested. If you're showing symptoms, you probably have it. Just go home and isolate right now," said Dr. Memark.

Omicron variant symptoms

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, all COVID-19 variants cause similar symptoms. Some variants, like the Alpha and Delta variants, may cause more severe illness and death.

So far, health officials have reported milder symptoms associated with the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For more information can be found on the CDC's website, here.

Why should I get vaccinated against COVID-19?

Kemp, health officials, and other elected leaders have encouraged residents to get vaccinated. They have called it "our best tool for ending this pandemic."

According to the CDC, new variants of the virus are expected to occur. Taking steps to reduce the spread of infection, including getting a COVID-19 vaccine, are the best way to slow the emergence of new variants. The CDC says vaccines reduce your risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Those ages 5 and older are eligible for vaccination. People 16 and older are eligible for boosters six months after completing their primary vaccine series of either Moderna or Pfizer (only Pfizer is authorized for booster doses in 16- and 17- year-olds) and two months after their J&J vaccine.

Advertisement

To find a COVID vaccination location, click here.