DeKalb County to hand out 5,000 COVID-19 at-home rapid tests

As demand skyrockets for testing amid the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, DeKalb County officials will begin to distribute at-home test kits to help alleviate some long lines and wait times.

Testing sites throughout metro Atlanta have been inundated with residents waiting hours to get their noses swabbed. In DeKalb County, wait times at the two state-run testing sites have sometimes surpassed two hours.

OMICRON SURGE: WHO NEEDS TO GET TESTED AS COVID-19 CASES INCREASE

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced this week that the county will make 5,000 at-home test kits available to residents to try to bridge the testing gap. The tests will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at three locations while supplies last.

The county is limiting each person to only one test kit. People can wait in drive-thru lines or walk up to each of the three locations to receive their test kit.

Locations include:

South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur 30034

North DeKalb Mall, 2050 Lawrenceville Hwy., Decatur 30033

Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Hwy., Atlanta 30345

Advertisement

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.