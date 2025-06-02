Displaced Chelsea Gardens tenants still waiting on help that was promised

The Brief The College Park City Council approved additional funds to support displaced tenants, including a $20,000 payment on top of $86,000 already given to Sage Hands International for assistance. Housing rights activists confronted Mayor Pro Tem Jamelle McKenzie, accusing her of not fulfilling promises to fund moving costs and provide rent for displaced tenants, which she denied. Despite city claims of providing aid through local nonprofits, many displaced tenants report not receiving the promised assistance and some remain in the condemned complex due to lack of alternatives.



Displaced tenants of the condemned Chelsea Gardens apartment complex say they're still waiting for promised assistance, even as the College Park City Council approved additional funds Monday night to support residents forced from their homes.

City officials had ordered residents to vacate the dilapidated complex by Sunday, citing unsafe living conditions. While the city says it has paid local nonprofits to provide aid, some tenants and housing advocates accuse officials of facilitating what they call illegal evictions.

What we know:

The City Council voted Monday to accept a $20,000 payment intended to help residents who have been displaced. That’s in addition to $86,000 already paid to Sage Hands International, an organization tasked with assisting tenants. Attempts to reach Sage Hands for comment and clarity on what has been done with the money have not been unsuccessful.

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, housing rights activists with the Party for Socialism and Liberation confronted Mayor Pro Tem Jamelle McKenzie at a community event, alleging she had promised a council vote to fully fund moving costs and provide three months of rent for former tenants.

"Some of us were fortunate and were able to get help, but a lot of them don’t have that option," said former resident Sarah Ganzy, who moved out two weeks before the building was condemned. "They provided a moving truck, but that’s [all] they’ve done—like financially, they haven’t done anything."

"It is only the power of us that brought it to this point," said activist Bezaleel Jupiter.

McKenzie pushed back, saying she never made such a commitment.

"No, there was no strong-arming," she said. "This is something that they need to discuss with other council members and the mayor. It’s not even my jurisdiction."

McKenzie defended the city's actions, saying, "Everything that the City of College Park has done has been in the best interest of the residents."

Ganzy said she believes some people remain at the complex, now living there without legal housing because they have nowhere else to go.

What's next:

City officials say they’ve also sent funding to other local charities to help meet residents’ needs. Still, displaced tenants like Ganzy say they haven’t seen those resources firsthand.

