Did Young Scooter get shot? Preliminary autopsy report release

Preliminary autopsy results for Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, better known by his stage name, Young Scotter, have been released.

Bailey died on Friday after running from Atlanta police officers who were responding to a report of a violent attack on a woman in the 200 block of William Nye Drive.

The backstory:

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta on Friday evening after reports of gunfire and a woman being dragged into a residence. When officers knocked on the door, a man opened and then immediately shut it.

Police surrounded the home as two people fled from it. One of them returned to the house, while the other jumped two fences before being found injured nearby. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Bailey was later identified as the second man who ran.

What we know:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Bailey on Saturday.

It was determined that Bailey suffered an injury to the right thigh which created "marked blood loss."

The preliminary report reiterates that "This injury was not a gunshot wound."

"Mr. Bailey injured himself on organic (wooden) fencing material and/or woody debris after vaulting at least one fence," the report reads.

What they're saying:

Dr. Cecil Bennett, of Newnan Family Medicine, said leg injuries can quickly become fatal if they impact major arteries.

"One can bleed out in seconds from a laceration to a femoral artery," said Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine. "The femoral artery is under pressure, which means that once it's cut, it's not just a matter of bleeding, but there's a pulse. So there's an increased loss of blood because of the pulse of the femoral artery."

"Running just makes things worse," Dr. Bennett added. "A high heart rate makes things worse."

The other side:

The Atlanta Police Department issued a statement in response to the release of the preliminary autopsy report. Hundreds of thousands of social media posts surfaced following Bailey’s death insinuating he was killed in a shooting with officers.

"The Atlanta Police Department is aware of inaccurate comments and social media posts regarding the death of Kenneth Bailey. While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office issued the following press report regarding their findings."

What we don't know:

Atlanta police continue investigating the 911 call and the circumstances leading to Young Scooter's fatal injury.

Police have not said if they ever located the purported victim.

What's next:

The release of the full autopsy report could take several months.

What you can do:

Police said anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

