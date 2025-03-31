911 call raises new questions about why police confronted rapper Young Scooter

The Brief Atlanta police responded to a call about a woman under attack, a 911 recording revealed. Young Scooter ran from the scene and fatally injured himself on a fence, officers on the scene said. Police are now trying to figure out who made the 911 call.



A 911 call has raised new questions about what led police to rapper Young Scooter on Friday.

Police said he fatally hurt his leg running from them. The caller reported a violent attack on a woman at the 200 block of William Nye Drive.

Recordings of the call obtained by FOX 5, described a woman bleeding, a child present, and shots fired.

"He's beating her bloody. He's dragged her back in the house," the caller said.

Police have not said if the report was legitimate or if they found a victim.

But now, they're working to track down the caller. They said they've offered a $5,000 reward, adding that the call was made from a 911-only phone, which is more difficult to trace.

William Nye Drive incident

The backstory:

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta on Friday evening after reports of gunfire and a woman being dragged into a residence.

"When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and a male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers," said Lt. Andrew Smith, commander of Atlanta’s homicide unit.

Police then set up a perimeter around the home.

As officers surrounded the area, they said two men fled from the back of the residence.

One of them returned to the house, they said. The other man jumped two fences before being found injured nearby.

Rapper Young Scooter was later identified as the man who ran off.

Young Scooter's real name is Kenneth Bailey, according to TMZ and other sources.

They said he injured his leg trying to hop a fence and later died at Grady Hospital.

"He appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," a police spokesperson said. "Officers rendered aid and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

Rapper Young Scooter dead at 39

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they ever located the purported victim.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

What we know:

Dr. Cecil Bennett, of Newnan Family Medicine, said leg injuries can quickly become fatal if they impact major arteries.

"One can bleed out in seconds from a laceration to a femoral artery," said Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine. "The femoral artery is under pressure, which means that once it's cut, it's not just a matter of bleeding, but there's a pulse. So there's an increased loss of blood because of the pulse of the femoral artery."

"Running just makes things worse," Dr. Bennett added. "A high heart rate makes things worse."

What's next:

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death. Meanwhile, Atlanta police continue investigating the 911 call and the circumstances leading to Young Scooter's fatal injury.

What you can do:

Police said anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).