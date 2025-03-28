39-year-old dies running from officers in southeast Atlanta, police say

The Brief A 39-year-old man died after fleeing from police responding to a weapon-related dispute; he was found injured and later pronounced deceased at Grady Memorial Hospital. Police clarified that no shooting occurred during the incident and the man's injury was not caused by police action. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case, and police have not yet verified the presence of a female victim as initially reported.



A 39-year-old man died Friday night after fleeing from Atlanta police responding to a 911 call about a dispute involving a weapon on William Nye Drive, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta after reports of gunfire and a woman being dragged into a residence.

What they're saying:

"When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and a male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers," said Lt. Andrew Smith, commander of Atlanta’s homicide unit.

Police then set up a perimeter around the home. As officers surrounded the area, two men fled from the back of the residence. One of them returned to the house. The other man jumped two fences before being found injured nearby.

"He appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," Smith said. "Officers rendered aid and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

What we know:

Smith also addressed social media claims that police were involved in a shooting during the incident. "The Atlanta Police Department has not been involved in any shootings tonight and the incident on William Nye—no one was—there was not a shooting at all," he said.

Smith emphasized that the man’s injury did not result from any police action. "Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene," he said.

What we don't know:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to review the incident due to public speculation surrounding the case.

Atlanta police responded to an armed dispute call along William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta on March 28, 2025. (FOX 5)

Despite the initial 911 reports, police have not located a female victim and are still working to verify what occurred. "We have not been able to substantiate any of that, which is also a part of our investigation," Smith added.