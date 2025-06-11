EF-1 tornado uproots trees, leaves behind damage in North Georgia

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Damage left behind by an EF-1 tornado in Bobby Brown State Park. (National Weather Service – Spartanburg )

The Brief An EF-1 tornado with 105 mph winds touched down in Bobby Brown State Park, Elbert County, on June 9. The tornado traveled nearly a mile, causing significant tree damage, including in McCormick County, South Carolina. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado's strength and track; no injuries were reported.



Crews in Elbert County are cleaning up after a tornado tore through part of the area on Monday evening, damaging trees and prompting a weather alert that extended into neighboring South Carolina.

What we know:

The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that an EF-1 tornado with winds reaching 105 mph touched down around 7:10 p.m. on June 9 in Bobby Brown State Park.

The tornado remained on the ground for nearly a mile, snapping and uprooting dozens of trees as it approached a cove along the Savannah River.

Some tree damage was also reported across the river in McCormick County, South Carolina.

Damage left behind by an EF-1 tornado in Bobby Brown State Park. (National Weather Service – Spartanburg )

The National Weather Service’s Greenville-Spartanburg office conducted the storm survey and confirmed the tornado’s strength and track.

There were no reports of injuries.