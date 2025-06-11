EF-1 tornado uproots trees, leaves behind damage in North Georgia
Damage left behind by an EF-1 tornado in Bobby Brown State Park. (National Weather Service – Spartanburg )
ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Elbert County are cleaning up after a tornado tore through part of the area on Monday evening, damaging trees and prompting a weather alert that extended into neighboring South Carolina.
What we know:
The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that an EF-1 tornado with winds reaching 105 mph touched down around 7:10 p.m. on June 9 in Bobby Brown State Park.
The tornado remained on the ground for nearly a mile, snapping and uprooting dozens of trees as it approached a cove along the Savannah River.
Some tree damage was also reported across the river in McCormick County, South Carolina.
The National Weather Service’s Greenville-Spartanburg office conducted the storm survey and confirmed the tornado’s strength and track.
There were no reports of injuries.
The Source: The National Weather Service’s Greenville-Spartanburg provided the details and images for this article.