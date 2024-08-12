Did College Park break the law by handcuffing, barring residents from public meeting?

The two College Park residents who were handcuffed at Friday's explosive city council meeting said it was the city council who broke the law.

Kim and West Gary, who have lived in the city for more than two decades, said they were stunned when College Park's city officials ordered police to clear the room at an emergency public meeting on Friday night.

They claim that the City Council broke the Open Meetings Act by ejecting residents before voting to censure Mayor Bianca Motley Broom.

"We didn’t do anything. We didn’t cause any disruptions. I think I have the right to be here, and I plan to stay," Kim Gary said. "I decided that clearing the room was probably illegal and that I had a right to be in a public space and a public meeting."

She said an officer issued her and her husband citations for obstruction and were released.

The censure of the mayor came amid a contentious feud with the City Council, who accused Broom of overstepping in her role as mayor.

"Whereas [Mayor] Bianca Motley Broom has persistently displayed her petulance, belligerent, immaturity, and her lack of leadership," the censure resolution read.

Then one member of the public interjected, "And whereas that’s a giant pile of horse s---!"

At that point, officers cleared the room, with the exception of the council, members of the media, and city employees.

Clare Norins, a University of Georgia School of Law professor who runs the First Amendment Clinic, said the circumstance creates a question of legality.

"I think there’s certainly room to question whether the Open Meetings Act was fully complied with here," she said.

Norins noted that while individuals who are disruptive can be legally removed from meetings, the removal of every single member of the public was extremely unusual.

"Was that necessary and reasonable in light of the disruption? Or was that a disproportionate reaction?" Norins asked, adding that this is ultimately a matter for the courts to decide.

"The public should be there. There’s already a huge lack of transparency in College Park government," West Gary said.

The city’s lawyer, Winston Denmark, did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement released on Sunday, the city maintained that it followed the law by conducting business behind closed doors.

However, the State Attorney General’s Office confirmed its involvement in the latest saga of the drama late Monday afternoon.

"We take seriously any alleged violations of Georgia’s open government laws," a spokesperson told FOX 5 in an email. "We’re continuing to evaluate appropriate next steps regarding this matter."