Why are College Park officials leaving City Hall? Residents demand answers

A shake-up at College Park City Hall left some residents baffled and angry. Sources told FOX 5 several city employees either resigned or were fired over the last several weeks. The city is being tight-lipped about it, and its residents fear they're being left in the dark.

"I find it incredibly troubling," said Grace Lunsford. She says college park is not being forthright about personnel matters. "We’ve had a lot of secrecy or a lack of transparency."

The city has disclosed little to no information to the public on the departures.

College Park City Hall

"A lot of things have gone unsaid, which allows the community and residents to assume the worst," Lunsford said.

"They have not been upfront with us. They do not share this information. They do not share what’s going on," said Betsy Eastman. "It’s chaos for the city. What’s going on? Who is in charge, and why is this happening?"

Residents told FOX 5 the director of economic development was among the departures.

FOX 5 asked City Attorney Winston Denmark if the director of economic development had been fired.

Denmark responded, "I’m not going to confirm or deny those matters. They’re personnel, and I’m not going to discuss any of them."

FOX 5 asked Denmark if other employees were fired or resigned.

Denmark answered, "It’s a combination of many things. But at the end of the day, each individual circumstance is different and there is no general comment we can make on any of it."

Last month, College Park fired city manager Stanley Hawthorne. College Park rescinded that decision and agreed to pay Hawthorne nearly $140,000 in severance. The city never publicly gave a reason.

FOX 5 asked Denmark why the city manager was let go.

Denmark responded, "Again, that’s a personnel matter, and we’re not going to discuss those."

College Park City Hall

"It’s upsetting," Lunsford said. "I think he was actually quite good at his job."

"It’s very disturbing because our city dollars are not being utilized correctly," Eastman said.

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom would not comment on the personnel issues either.