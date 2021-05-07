Diamond Johnson shooting death: Calls for the killer to come forward at teenager's vigil

Mother’s Day weekend will be a loss for one metro Atlanta family.

Instead of celebrating, one mother and the community around her are mourning the tragic shooting death of her 15-year-old daughter.

One by one, candles were lit at a vigil to remember 15-year-old Diamond Johnson. It took place in the same location where she was shot and killed.

"If you know anything, anybody, what happened to Diamond. Please, anybody, tell somebody something. If you know who shot her," says Diamond's mother, Tiffany Johnson, still overcome with emotion.

Her daughter's life was taken when a fight led to gunfire at a Waffle House on Glenwood Avenue. One week since the fatal shooting there hasn’t been a single arrest.

"I been knowing her family for over 25 years," says family friend Shina Johnson. "Diamond was a sweet outgoing person. And her mom just wants justice. She wants anybody to know anything to come forth and just tell what happened."

15-year-old Diamond Johnson (Photo courtesy APD)

While folks gathered here at the vigil did their best to comfort each other, finding peace will be hard when Diamond's killer is still out there.

"And the person who did it I hope you burn in hell," says Diamond's mother.

Police are looking for three vehicles that were in the area at the time of the deadly shooting. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477(TIPS).

(Photo courtesy APD)

(Photo courtesy APD)

