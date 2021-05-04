Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, White County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Heard County
7
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police ID vehicles connected to fatal shooting of 15-year-old Diamond Johnson

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Grant Park
FOX 5 Atlanta

Violent weekend in Atlanta

Officials say 13 people were injured and two were killed in shootings around Atlanta over the weekend.

ATLANTA - As the investigation into the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Diamond Johnson continues, police have identified four cars believed to belong to suspects.

Police released photos of a dark-colored SUV, a red sedan, a maroon SUV and a gray or white pickup truck in connection to Johnson's shooting death on May 1 on Glenwood Avenue. 

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of $5,000 for information — including the year, make, model, tag owner or primary operator of any of the vehicles.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477(TIPS). 

(Photo courtesy APD)

(Photo courtesy APD)

Johnson was killed when police said there were several fights between teens on Glenwood Avenue. 

15-year-old Diamond Johnson (Photo courtesy APD)

Atlanta police said two groups of people started arguing at Grant Park, then traveled over to the Waffle House on Glenwood Avenue Saturday Night.

Police responded to the incident shortly before 10 p.m. The Waffle House window was shattered by gunfire.

Teenage girl killed in southeast Atlanta quadruple shooting

A police say an argument broke out late Saturday night and led to shooting, injuring three and leaving one dead.

Johnson's death was one incident in a string of violent crimes from the weekend

Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant called Johnson's murder "significantly traumatic" and says the city will work "diligently to bring closure to this case."

_____

