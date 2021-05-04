Police ID vehicles connected to fatal shooting of 15-year-old Diamond Johnson

As the investigation into the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Diamond Johnson continues, police have identified four cars believed to belong to suspects.

Police released photos of a dark-colored SUV, a red sedan, a maroon SUV and a gray or white pickup truck in connection to Johnson's shooting death on May 1 on Glenwood Avenue.

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of $5,000 for information — including the year, make, model, tag owner or primary operator of any of the vehicles.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477(TIPS).

Johnson was killed when police said there were several fights between teens on Glenwood Avenue.

15-year-old Diamond Johnson (Photo courtesy APD)

Atlanta police said two groups of people started arguing at Grant Park, then traveled over to the Waffle House on Glenwood Avenue Saturday Night.

Police responded to the incident shortly before 10 p.m. The Waffle House window was shattered by gunfire.

Johnson's death was one incident in a string of violent crimes from the weekend.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant called Johnson's murder "significantly traumatic" and says the city will work "diligently to bring closure to this case."

