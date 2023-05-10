Father of UGA player killed in January crash files lawsuit against Athletic Assoc.

article

The father of 20-year-old University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, who was killed in a car crash in January, has filed a lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association and others.

Willock and UGA staff member and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy died in the crash on Jan. 15, just hours after the team celebrated back-to-back championships with a parade and ceremony. Another staff member, Victoria Bowles, and offensive lineman Warren McClendon survived the crash.

The lawsuit also lists former UGA star Jalen Carter, Sarchione Auto, LeCroy's estate, and Toppers International, which is a strip club.

Officials with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department say Carter, the 21-year-old former defensive lineman for the Bulldogs, was charged with reckless driving and racing. He pleaded no contest to the charges in March and was sentenced to perform 80 hours of community service, pay a fine of $1,000, and serve a year of probation.

Dave Willock and the Willock estate are seeking $30 million in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in punitive damages from Carter, according to the lawsuit.

Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that was being driven by LeCroy. The crash happened at around 2:45 a.m., the morning after the championship celebration.

In an ante litem notice last month sent to school officials, attorneys claimed 24-year-old LeCroy was served alcohol at the UGA Athletics Association events while she was on-duty to drive recruits and players around Athens. That notice is separate from the lawsuit filed Tuesday. That lawsuit indicated no direct connection to LeCroy being served alcohol, only that alcohol was served at events she was attending.

Her toxicology report indicates LeCroy's blood alcohol was .197 at the time of the crash, more than three times the legal limit.

UGA has laid blame of the crash on LeCroy. Officials there say she was not allowed to use a leased university SUV after her recruiting duties had not ended.

Lawyers for the family dispute that, claiming she was told to keep the vehicle the entire weekend to be "on call" for coaches, recruits, and players.

The filing also claims LeCroy, Willock, and other Georgia players were joined by prospective recruits at an Athens strip club the night of the crash, in violation of NCAA rules.

Lawyers say released videos show LeCroy and former Bulldogs star Jalen Carter racing out of the downtown area on their way to the Waffle House right before the crash.

The UGA Athletic Association released a statement that reads:

"The attorneys who filed the Complaint have refused to provide any factual basis for their claims against the Athletic Association, and we believe the evidence will prove them to be without merit. We intend to strongly dispute these baseless allegations in Court."

Attorneys for the defendant have not yet released a statement.