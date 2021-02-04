Devastated mother begs for answers in son’s shooting death

Sabrina Hough always wanted a family photo with all her children.

"I lost my mama, I lost my sister and we had a get-together. This is my baby right here," she said as she pointed to one of the few pictures she has with them.

She finally got that snapshot at a gathering to remember loved ones who passed away.

Two years later, she's holding that framed photo extra close, as it's now a reminder of how much her middle son loved his family.

"I spoke to my son every day and he was doing so good," she said. "He was silly, he was outgoing, he had a big heart of gold."

The family said it pains them to know 23-year-old Trelle Hough's final moments were at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

They said he was an ambitious family man who just wanted to make his mother proud.

Atlanta police said they received a call for a person shot at the Texaco on Sylvan Road around 7:20 p.m. Monday night.

When they arrived, they found an unconscious man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, later identified as Trell Hough, a young father of three baby boys.

He died at Grady Memorial Hospital and there's no word on who might have pulled the trigger.

"I just don't know how to cope with all this right now...all I know is I got a call that my son had been shot to hurry up and get there," Hough said.

His mother had a message to the shooter before a candlelight vigil on Wednesday.

"If it was one of your loved ones you'd feel how I feel. So, please give yourself up and do the right thing. Please," she said.

Loved ones didn't have much to say at that vigil, still stunned by Trelle’s absence, but his mother said the people in that photo were there in that moment when she needed them most.

"The people standing out here, this is all I have. This is it."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the unexpected funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to give Atlanta police a call. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

