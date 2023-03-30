DeSantis discusses 'Florida Blueprint' at Georgia book signing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not formally declared his candidacy for president, but his appearance at Adventure Outdoors gun shop felt like a campaign rally, complete with a handful of Trump supporters who gathered in the store parking lot.

They were far outnumbered by DeSantis supporters who began lining up hours before doors opened for Thursday's event.

The Florida governor's appearance in Smyrna is his latest stop on a nationwide book tour which has included visits to key states like Iowa, fueling speculation DeSantis will run for the GOP party's presidential nomination.

The group "And the Republic" organized the event saying DeSantis created a blueprint for freedom in Florida that serves as a model for the rest of the nation.

The Democratic Party of Georgia blasted the governor for what they called his "gun store campaign stop" in a written statement saying quote:

"Shame on Ron DeSantis for holding a campaign event at a gun store in the wake of yet another horrific school shooting where innocent children were murdered. As DeSantis touts his extreme MAGA agenda in Georgia, his allies back home in Florida are paving the way for him to sign legislation that could make it easier for criminals to carry guns – a move that could make children in his state even less safe."

The governor is no stranger to controversy, having signed several contentious bills into law during his tenure, including a bill that many opponents have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay Bill," and legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory and AP African American Studies in Florida's public schools.