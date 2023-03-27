Members of Congress confront ATF at Georgia gun store

ATF inspectors were met with questions from four members of Congress when they showed up for an audit of the largest gun dealership in the Southeast.

Owner Eric Wallace says he felt targeted when 16 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents walked in his store from across the country for a so-called routine audit.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, whose district includes Adventure Outdoor, wanted answers.

"We just wanted to ask some questions about why they were bringing in so many inspectors from out of state? Why so many coming at one time?" Rep. Loudermilk asked.

Three other members of Congress from Georgia, joined Rep. Loudermilk, sounding the alarm. They were full of questions and skepticism when the inspectors walked in Adventure Outdoors to look at the books and make sure the mega gun store was in compliance.

"It's unprecedented and unusual for them to have 15 to 16 agents from out of state which they have never done before coming here for an inspection," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

"It is suspicious timing, especially if you look at they're FFL license was just issued in September. To have this many agents from all over the nation to come into one store about the same time that a presidential candidate is coming to town. I mean that’s kind of suspicious, intimidation," Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Georgia's 6th Congressional District said.

The federal agents from Georgia, New York, and Boston came in and got to work, checking and rechecking records. They want to see every serial number on all the guns and silencers in the store.

The ATF says this surprise audit is going on simultaneously in several stores and locations in Georgia where guns are sold. They talked candidly with the Congress members

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who, is expected to be a candidate for president next year, will make an appearance at Adventure Outdoor on Thursday.

The ATF said they had no idea.

"This is my first time hearing that comment. We're not in the political world, we are in the business of the regulations of weapons and guns," ATF spokesperson Nathan Banks commented.

The ATF spokesman said they started this process Friday and will likely be here on Thursday while Gov. DeSantis makes his appearance. They call it coincidental.

According to FEC financial filings, the CEO of Adventure Outdoors donated $2,900 to Loudermilk’s 2021 campaign during the primary.