Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Stacey Abrams win in governor's race would create Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said a Stacey Abrams victory in Georgia's gubernatorial race would cause a "cold war" between neighboring states.

DeSantis made comments during a press conference on infrastructure.

"If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at the press conference, according to The Hill.

"I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north, that would be a disaster," he continued, referencing Cuba. "So I hope you guys take care of that and we’ll end up in good shape."

DeSantis said he "really appreciates our Georgians."

DeSantis' office told Newsweek , "The governor was simply making an analogy to the stark ideological differences that underpinned the Cold War. If Stacey Abrams wins the governorship of Georgia, we know that her approach to leadership will involve more heavy-handed government, taxes, and bureaucrat influence. In Florida, Governor DeSantis will continue to keep Florida free and put citizens first."

Abrams is the only Democratic candidate running for governor in Georgia. She lost the 2018 election to Gov. Brian Kemp.

DeSantis has announced he's running for re-election in 2022. There's been speculation DeSantis could run for president in 2024, but he's yet to officially announce his intentions.

