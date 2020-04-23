Police investigating deadly accidental shooting a Smyrna gun store

Police in Smyrna are investigating a deadly accidental shooting at a gun store Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Adventure Outdoors located 2500 S Cobb Drive SE. The store has an indoor range, but it was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene a little before 4:30 p.m. and spotted police outside the store.

