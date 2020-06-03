Street disturbances spur gun sales in metro Atlanta

At a giant Smyrna gun store, 50 buyers were already in line before the Adventure Outdoors store opened on Wednesday.

The rush to weaponize has been ongoing since last weekend when ugly images of people looting and burning police cars were seen in Georgia and around the nation.

"People are concerned, scared," said Eric Wallace of Adventure Outdoors.

He said his traffic has tripled over a normal period.

Dozens of customers lined up outside a gun store in Smyrna, Georgia on June 3, 2020 before the store even opened. (FOX 5)

Business owners are coming in for protection along with a number of first-time purchasers.

Wallace has one piece of advice. He wants buyers who are unfamiliar with weapons to sign up for instruction. He offers it for free and it is not necessary to make a purchase.