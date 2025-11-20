Derrick Jackson launches bid for governor with focus on Georgia families

The Brief Jackson says his campaign will prioritize minimum wage increases, health care access and affordability. He cites a bipartisan record, saying 38 of his 314 sponsored or co-sponsored bills have become law. Jackson would consider using part of Georgia’s 14.8 billion dollar surplus for Medicaid expansion and small business grants.



State Rep. Derrick Jackson says he is running for governor to focus on Georgia families, health care and affordability as he enters a crowded Democratic primary field.

What they're saying:

Jackson, a 22-year military veteran and former corporate executive, told FOX 5 he believes voters want a leader who understands their struggles. "I'm running for Georgia families. Georgia families are hurting right now," he said.

Speaking at the State Capitol, Jackson outlined his priorities if elected. He said he would push to raise the minimum wage, expand access to health care and protect seniors’ benefits. "I'm going to increase the minimum wage. I'm going to focus on our health care. I'm going to focus on our seniors who are asking, don't take my Medicaid and Medicare away from me," Jackson said.

Jackson has served nearly a decade in the Georgia House and ran for lieutenant governor in 2022. He said his bipartisan approach sets him apart from the competition. "Out of the 314 bills I've either authored or co-sponsored, 38 of them are law. You must be able to reach a consensus on both sides of the aisle and get the work done for the betterment of Georgia. So I've demonstrated that to bring it, bring all parties alongside to do the right thing for Georgia," he said.

State Rep. Derrick Jackson speaks at the Georgia State Capitol about his run for governor, outlining plans to focus on families, health care and affordability on November 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

Dig deeper:

He also dismissed a recent AJC poll showing former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leading the Democratic field. Jackson said his campaign is studying turnout patterns instead. "What me and my campaign team are looking at what took place on November 4th. We're looking at the counties that voted, the counties that turn out, and that's where we going," he said.

If elected, Jackson said he would consider using part of Georgia’s 14.8 billion budget surplus to expand Medicaid and provide grants to small business owners. "We're going in the wrong direction. That's the reason why I'm focusing on families. Focus on health care. Focus on affordability. That's what I would do," he said.

Big picture view:

Several other candidates have already entered the race. Republican Brad Raffensperger announced his campaign in early November, and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan launched a bid as a Democrat. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond also joined the Democratic field, along with state Rep. Ruwa Romman.

Several other candidates have already entered the race. Republican Brad Raffensperger announced his campaign in early November, and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan launched a bid as a Democrat. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is also running, along with former state Sen. Jason Esteves, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond and state Rep. Ruwa Romman.