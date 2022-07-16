Deputies: Torch-wielding man soaked himself, hostage with gasoline during SWAT standoff

SWAT in Hall County wounded a suspect during a standoff early in the morning on Saturday, deputies said.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 34-year-old Randy Berry. First responders took Berry to a hospital, and his condition is unknown. Berry allegedly held a woman hostage, and deputies said she wasn't injured and evaluated at a hospital.

The standoff began with a call to Hall County 911 about a domestic situation on Lakeview Lane. The suspect was allegedly armed with an ax and holding a woman hostage inside a home. Berry's threats intensified during negotiations, prompting SWAT to respond.

Negotiators said Berry lit a torch and poured gasoline on the house, himself, and the woman he was holding captive. He threatened to set the house on fire and nailed the front door shut.

When Berry stopped communicating, deputies said SWAT entered the house and shot Berry in the arm.

Officers took the hostage to safety and gave Berry medical attention.

Investigators have warrants to arrest Berry for terroristic threats and false imprisonment. He also faces obstruction and reckless conduct charges. Other charges are pending while the investigation continues.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.