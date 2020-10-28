Deputies: Inmates start fire at Fulton County Jail

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
10
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:45 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:30 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 12:30 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 3:15 AM EDT, Clay County

Deputies: Inmates start fire at Fulton County Jail

By
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Inmates intentionally set fire

The Fulton County Sheriff confirms the inmates started the fire in order to fill an occupied jail cell with smoke.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County deputies say three inmates worked together to set a fire. It was no protest. Instead, they allegedly put a burning mattress cover inside a locked cell that was occupied by a prisoner. 

Of course, they did not know that when the Code Red alarm, signaling a fire, sounded.

Chaotic is how one 911 dispatcher described the initial scene, putting out a call for Atlanta Fire and Atlanta Police to respond to the jail. 

It happened on Saturday on the seventh floor, the top floor of the jail. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 5 EMAIL ALERTS

With quick containment, deputies identified the three who literally passed along the burning mattress cover. 

How did they get an item to ignite the mattress cover, that is undetermined right now. 

Those three maximum security inmates now have an additional charge, arson, lodged against them. 

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.