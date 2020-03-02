Demand for hand sanitizer rises as coronavirus spreads

The demand for hand sanitizers and other disinfecting products is rising as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the United States.

“We’ve seen a huge demand for the disinfecting wipes and the hand sanitizer. Of course, the face masks were gone two weeks ago," said Melanie Germany, a pharmacist at Wender and Roberts Pharmacy.

Germany said it's the kind of demand they don't even see during a typical flu season.

Germany said they've been able to keep up with the demand because they stocked up ahead of time, anticipating the demand.

“Fortunately we’ve been able to corner the market a little bit and we do have plenty and will continue to have plenty," Germany said.

Other area pharmacies around Atlanta said they're seeing an uptick in demand as well. Even big chains like CVS have said the demand in hand sanitizer could lead to temporary shortages at their stores.

In addition to wipes and hand sanitizer, using bleach to clean surfaces and using disinfect sprays are helpful. Sanitizing products necessary but Germany said it's important to keep other tips in mind.

“We touch our face so many times a day and we’ve got to be aware that we cannot touch our face. Because the skin will protect you from the viruses but your mucus membrane, your mouth, your nose, your eyes, they cannot protect you. And maybe this is a good time to stop shaking hands, just wave," Germany said.

However, one of the most effective ways to protect yourself is to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap.

For those who can't find hand sanitizer on the shelves can make some using rubbing alcohol and aloe vera gel.