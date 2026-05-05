Delta cuts snacks, drinks on hundreds of short flights

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The Brief Delta will eliminate complimentary snacks and drinks on flights under 350 miles starting May 19. The change is expected to impact about 450 daily flights, including routes like Atlanta to Charlotte. The policy applies to Main Cabin and Comfort+ passengers, while first class will still receive service.



Delta Air Lines is making changes to its onboard service that will affect passengers on shorter flights this summer.

What we know:

Beginning May 19, the airline will no longer offer complimentary snacks or beverages on routes under 350 miles, a shift that applies to Main Cabin and Delta Comfort+ customers. First class passengers will continue to receive full service, according to People.com.

The update is expected to impact roughly 450 flights each day, including popular short-haul routes such as Atlanta to Charlotte or Atlanta to Nashville.

Under the new structure, flights at or above 350 miles will continue to include standard snack and beverage service, while shorter trips will have no onboard offerings.

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What they're saying:

Delta says the change is part of a broader adjustment to create a more consistent experience, as shorter flights often allow limited time for cabin service.