Supreme Court vacates Hannah Payne ruling tied to AI errors

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The Brief Georgia’s Supreme Court tossed a lower court ruling in the Hannah Payne case over bad legal citations. A prosecutor was sanctioned after admitting AI was used to help write filings with inaccurate case law. The case now heads back to the trial court for a new decision.



The Supreme Court of Georgia is sending the Hannah Payne case back to a lower court after finding major problems with how legal filings were handled.

Payne is serving a life sentence plus additional time after being convicted in a 2019 murder tied to a hit-and-run.

What we know:

According to the court, filings from a Clayton County prosecutor included several legal citations that either didn’t exist or didn’t actually support the arguments being made.

The prosecutor later admitted she used artificial intelligence to help draft the documents and didn’t double-check the citations before submitting them.

RELATED STORY: Clayton prosecutor punished for using AI in court filings, citing fake cases

What they're saying:

Justices said those mistakes are a big deal, pointing out they had to spend time sorting through the errors instead of focusing on the actual appeal.

Because of that, the court threw out the earlier decision that denied Payne a new trial and ordered the trial court to take another look — this time without relying on any flawed or questionable citations.

The prosecutor involved is now facing consequences, including a six-month suspension from practicing before the state’s highest court and required training on ethics and the proper use of AI.

The court also called out the district attorney’s office for not catching the errors, although two justices said they didn’t agree with criticizing the elected district attorney specifically.

Hannah Payne case

The backstory:

Hannah Payne was convicted in connection to a 2019 road rage incident in Clayton County that turned deadly after a hit-and-run crash.

Prosecutors said Payne followed the other driver, Kenneth Herring, after the crash, confronted him, and ultimately shot him during the encounter.

RELATED: Hannah Payne sentenced to life for murder of man during citizen's arrest

Payne was found guilty of murder, false imprisonment, and related charges, and was sentenced to life in prison plus additional time.