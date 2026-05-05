Fannin Co. teen murder case: Supreme Court upholds conviction

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The Brief Georgia’s Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of Stephan Dickey in a 2018 Fannin County case. Justices ruled his confession was voluntary, rejecting claims it should have been suppressed. The decision keeps Dickey’s life sentence in place.



The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld the murder conviction of a North Georgia man tied to a deadly shooting that began as a teen case out of Fannin County.

What we know:

Stephan Blake Dickey, also known as Blake Dye, was convicted of malice murder and other charges in connection with the 2018 shooting death of 33-year-old Justin McKinney and the wounding of Anna Franklin.

Stephan Dickey. Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

The case dates back to when Dickey and three other teens were arrested after investigators said McKinney was shot and killed and Franklin was injured during an early morning attack at a home in Morganton. Authorities said the suspects were 15 at the time and were later charged in the case.

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At trial, prosecutors said Dickey and others planned to rob and kill the victims before going to the home, where Dickey shot McKinney.

Dickey later confessed to investigators, but his attorneys argued that statement should not have been used, claiming he did not fully understand or voluntarily waive his rights during questioning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hunter Hill. Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

What they're saying:

In its ruling, the Supreme Court rejected that argument, finding that under the totality of the circumstances, Dickey was properly advised of his rights and chose to speak with investigators.

Justices noted Dickey acknowledged understanding his rights, was not threatened or coerced, and gave his statement voluntarily. The court also said factors like his age, the absence of a parent during questioning, and a short delay in allowing a restroom break did not invalidate the confession.

Because of that, the court affirmed the trial court’s decision to allow the confession as evidence and upheld Dickey’s convictions and life sentence.

Four teens were initially arrested for the shooting in 2018. The other teens were Hunter Hill and Dalton Manuel, who were both 15 at the time, and Lakota Cloer, who was 16.

Hunter Hill was also convicted of malice murder and other crimes in connection with the shooting and has also filed a similar appeal. He is currently serving time in Phillips State Prison.

Dalton Manuel was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges and is currently serving time at Walker State Prison.

Lakota Cloer was also convicted of aggravated assault and is currently on parole.

Why you should care:

The ruling reinforces how courts evaluate confessions from juveniles, focusing on the full context of the interview rather than any single factor.