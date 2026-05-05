Douglas County juvenile facing 39 felony charges for car break-ins

The Brief A juvenile suspect was arrested in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins in Douglas County. Investigators recovered stolen items and clothing believed tied to the suspect. The juvenile faces 39 felony charges and will be handled in juvenile court.



The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile suspect is in custody following a string of vehicle break-ins reported over the past month.

What we know:

Deputies responded to multiple incidents in the area around Dorsett Shoals Road and Mason Creek Road, where vehicles were targeted.

After an investigation, authorities identified and arrested a juvenile believed to be responsible for the break-ins. Investigators say they recovered several items reported stolen, along with clothing they believe was worn during the crimes.

The suspect is facing 39 felony charges and will be processed through the juvenile justice system, where the case will be handled in juvenile court.

What we don't know:

The juvenile was not named by the sheriff's office.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to lock their vehicles, remove valuables, and report suspicious activity as the investigation continues.