2 Atlanta police officers placed on leave over incident

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The Brief Atlanta Police opened an internal investigation into two officers after learning of an incident. Officers Courtney Pollock and Ayana Taylor were relieved of duty. Both officers have been placed on administrative status pending the outcome.



The Atlanta Police Department says it is investigating two officers and has placed them on leave following an incident at the Bulls, Bands and Barrels event last weekend at Gas South Arena.

What we know:

According to the department, officials opened an internal investigation after learning of the situation involving officers Courtney Pollock and Ayana Taylor.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, security personnel working at the arena had asked two females in the VIP pit area to separate from a male patron. Eventually, security asked GCPD officers to assist in removing the females from the pit.

The women, later identified as Pollock and Taylor, reportedly refused to leave, and Taylor allegedly threw a punch at the male patron in front of officers. They continued to act belligerent in a loud and boisterous manner and were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police say both officers were relieved of duty and placed on administrative status as the investigation moves forward.

The department emphasized that it holds all members to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and conduct, both on and off duty.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the incident have been released. The relationship between the women and the male patron is unknown. FOX 5 Atlanta is reaching out for mug shots of the officers.