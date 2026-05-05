Crash shuts down lanes on I-75NB near I-575, injuries reported

The Brief A serious injury crash shut down five left lanes on I-75 northbound at I-575. Multiple vehicles were involved, including an overturned vehicle and a transit bus. Traffic delays are building in both directions, with drivers urged to seek alternate routes.



A serious injury crash caused major traffic disruptions Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 northbound near Interstate 575.

What we know:

Traffic cameras showed five left lanes shut down as emergency crews responded to the multi-vehicle crash. At least one vehicle overturned, and a transit bus was also involved.

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Drivers were seen merging into a single open right lane as traffic backed up for miles, with delays stretching from South Marietta Parkway. Officials also reported onlooker delays contributing to congestion in both directions.

What you can do:

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes as crews continue to clear the scene.