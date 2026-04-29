Georgia woman removed from Delta flight after refusing to end call

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The Brief A flight from Miami to Atlanta was forced to return to the gate after a passenger allegedly refused to stop a phone call during safety instructions. Officials say the situation became so disruptive that the airline was forced to deplane the entire aircraft to remove the individual. The passenger now faces trespassing charges, and the flight was delayed by approximately one hour.



A Georgia woman was removed from an Atlanta-bound Delta Air Lines flight after refusing to end a phone call while the plane was taxiing.

What we know:

Delta said the customer, whom police identified as Shannon Marie Harris of Tyrone, was removed from the Miami to Atlanta flight after ignoring multiple requests from the crew to end a phone call. According to a police report, Harris was asked to hang up while flight attendants were giving their safety instructions.

An arresting officer said Harris became "belligerent," leading the captain to decide to return to the gate. Once at the gate, police said Harris was asked to get off the plane by a Delta supervisor, but she refused. That is when police were called.

Officials said because the woman refused to leave, a Delta representative decided to have every passenger deplane. Officers said Harris tried to get off the plane with the rest of the passengers, and that is when she was arrested.

Harris has since been charged with trespassing-related charges, according to arrest records.

What they're saying:

Delta said the flight took off about an hour late due to the incident and apologized to its passengers.

"The safety of our customers and crew comes before all else, and Delta has zero tolerance for disruptive behavior. We apologize to our customers for this experience and delay in their travels."