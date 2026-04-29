Teams pull Delta plane at ATL airport for cancer fundraiser

The Brief Teams compete to pull a Boeing 757 at Atlanta airport fundraiser. Event supports the American Cancer Society and cancer survivors. Thousands participate with top times just over 10 seconds.



Teams gathered Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a unique fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society.

What we know:

The annual Delta Jet Drag challenges teams of 25 people to pull a Boeing 757 a distance of 25 feet as quickly as possible, in an effort to raise money to fight cancer and support survivors.

Participants began competing early in the morning, with teams taking turns attempting to move the aircraft. The fastest time recorded so far is just over 10 seconds.

Thousands of Delta employees and volunteers are expected to take part throughout the day, making it one of the airline’s signature community events.

Organizers say the event is designed to bring people together while raising critical funds for cancer research and support services.

The competition continues throughout the day at the airport as teams test their strength and speed for a cause.