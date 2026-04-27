Baby born on Delta flight from Atlanta to Portland, Oregon

The Brief A baby was born aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Portland International Airport. Flight attendants and medical professionals on board assisted with the delivery. Officials say both the mother and newborn were stable after landing.



A baby was delivered aboard a Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Atlanta to Portland International Airport, according to reporting from FOX 12 Oregon.

What we know:

The incident happened Friday night on Delta Flight 478 as the plane approached Portland, with 153 passengers on board.

Passengers say there was initially a medical situation in the back of the aircraft before it became clear a woman had gone into labor.

According to Delta, the woman gave birth about 30 minutes away from the Portland airport.

Flight attendants were assisted by a doctor and two nurses who were on the flight and the crew declared an emergency for priority handling by Air Traffic Control.

Officials with the Port of Portland said emergency responders met the plane upon arrival, and both the mother and baby were reported to be stable.

Delta sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"We extend our sincere thanks to the crew and medical volunteers on board who stepped in to provide care to a customer onboard prior to landing in Portland. The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, and we wish the new family all the best."

Delta also said their flight crews undergo comprehensive medical training to assist during situations like this.

What they're saying:

An Atlanta passenger traveling on the flight said the situation quickly unfolded as the plane neared its destination.

"I actually didn’t know what was going on at first. And then somehow my seatmate found out that there was a baby being born," said passenger Jess Cushenberry.

Passengers and crew worked together during the delivery, with one traveler providing a blanket when requested.

What we don't know:

The mother was not identified. The airline also did not identify the doctor and nurses who provided assistance.