Woman sues Delta over alleged false trafficking report

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The Brief An Arkansas woman is suing Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air over an incident that occurred during a 2019 flight. The lawsuit alleges a flight attendant wrongly reported that the then-13-year-old was being trafficked by her father. The woman is seeking $2.35 million in damages.



An Arkansas woman has filed a $2.35 million lawsuit against Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air, alleging a flight attendant falsely accused her father of trafficking and abusing her during a family trip in 2019, according to People.com.

What we know:

According to court documents, Madison Cupp was 13 years old when she traveled with her family from Memphis to Virginia for her brother's Coast Guard graduation.

The lawsuit claims Cupp became upset during turbulence on a connecting flight from Atlanta to Newport News and her father comforted her. A flight attendant allegedly interpreted the interaction as suspicious and reported concerns that Cupp was being trafficked.

When the plane landed in Virginia, law enforcement officers boarded the aircraft, separated Cupp from her family and questioned her father, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit states authorities ultimately determined there was no basis for criminal charges. Cupp alleges the incident caused lasting emotional harm and is seeking $2 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Her father filed a lawsuit in 2022. The current status of that case is unknown.

The other side:

Delta and Endeavor Air had not publicly responded to the allegations as of People.com's report.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Delta and will post any response received from them. Check back for a possible update.