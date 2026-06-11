FIFA Fan Festival for World Cup kicks off today in downtown Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival opens at noon Thursday at Centennial Olympic Park with free admission for registered attendees. The opening day includes a performance by Summer Walker and appearances by Gov. Brian Kemp and Mayor Andre Dickens. General admission tickets for Thursday and Saturday are sold out, but organizers say other ticket options remain available.



Soccer fans from across metro Atlanta and around the world are expected to gather at Centennial Olympic Park on Thursday as the city officially opens its FIFA Fan Festival ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta.

Gates open at noon, giving fans a chance to watch matches on large screens, take part in festival activities and experience the atmosphere surrounding the world's largest soccer tournament.

ATLANTA WORLD CUP GUIDES

Organizers say the festival is designed to bring the excitement of the World Cup to fans, even if they do not have tickets to matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has been temporarily renamed "Atlanta Stadium" for the World Cup.

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Opening Day Events

What we know:

The festival's main stage will serve as the centerpiece of opening day activities.

A performance by Grammy-nominated artist Summer Walker is scheduled, along with an official opening ceremony featuring appearances by Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Fans will also be able to gather in front of the main stage to watch World Cup matches throughout the day.

Other live performances

Multiple local and national headliners will perform at the fan festival. Some of those performers include:

June 11, 20 and July 1: Florista

June 11, 15, 17. 24 and July 7, 15: Universoul Circus

June 12: Atlanta Drum Academy

June 12: Sadboi

June 17: The Castellows

June 19: Nappy Roots

June 21: Killer Mike

June 24: Belly Gang Kushington

June 26: Davido

June 17 and July 1: Sofa King Evil

July 7: CeeLo Green

July 11: Earthgang

July 14: Ludacris

Additionally, there will be appearances by Olympians and former soccer players throughout the festival.

Ticket Information

How to attend:

Admission to the Fan Festival is free, but attendees must register online and secure a ticket before entering.

Organizers said general admission tickets for Thursday and Saturday have already sold out. However, additional ticket options, including VIP and other paid admission packages, remain available.

Upgrades range from $45 to $65 for access to private restrooms and a bar. VIP packages are available ranging from $225 to $325.

Every attendee, except children younger than 2 years old, must have a registered ticket to enter.

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Security and Entry Requirements

What to know:

Festival organizers have implemented a clear bag policy for the event.

Visitors are encouraged to review entry requirements before arriving to help speed up the security screening process.

Bringing the World Cup Experience to Fans

What they're saying:

Organizers said the Fan Festival is intended to provide a full soccer experience for fans who may not be able to attend matches in person.

Atlanta will host multiple FIFA World Cup matches in the coming weeks, and officials expect the Fan Festival to become a major gathering place throughout the tournament, offering match viewing, entertainment and opportunities for fans from different countries to celebrate the sport together.

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The festival will remain open throughout the World Cup, serving as one of the city's primary hubs for fans visiting Atlanta during the tournament.