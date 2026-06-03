34 days of soccer and music planned for Decatur WatchFest

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The Brief Decatur WatchFest will feature 34 days of free music, soccer watch parties and activities during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Organizers announced 14 additional free concerts, including Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin. More than 60 World Cup matches will be shown on large screens throughout Decatur Square.



As Atlanta prepares to host eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, Decatur is gearing up for a month-long celebration of soccer, music and community events with Decatur WatchFest '26.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta fan festival and local watch party guide

The festival will transform the newly renovated Decatur Square into a World Cup hub from June 11 through July 19, featuring live entertainment, food and drinks, games and public watch parties for more than 60 tournament matches. Organizers say every day of World Cup action will be celebrated with activities on and around the square.

More concerts added to lineup

Festival organizers announced 14 additional free concerts this week, bringing the total music schedule to 34 days of performances during the tournament. The newly announced acts include Atlanta rock favorites Drivin N Cryin, tribute bands BrOasis and Purple Madness, DJ Cleo, Gurufish, KHALIKO and several local and regional performers.

The free concerts will complement three previously announced ticketed headliner shows featuring Big Boi on June 11, The War and Treaty on June 25 and Decatur natives the Indigo Girls on July 19. Click here for the full schedule.

Soccer and entertainment collide

Organizers say more than 60 World Cup matches will be shown on three large screens in Decatur Square, while all tournament matches will also be available at participating WatchFest restaurants and soccer pubs throughout the city. Pre- and post-match concerts are planned throughout the festival.

All newly announced concerts are free and open to the public.

Economic boost expected

City leaders expect the World Cup to generate a significant economic impact for Decatur. According to an economic impact report commissioned by the city and conducted by an economist from Emory University's Goizueta Business School, the tournament could bring as much as $142 million in economic activity to Decatur.

A city built for soccer

Organizers describe Decatur as a soccer destination, citing its strong local soccer culture, Atlanta United support and the success of Decatur FC, which set attendance records during its inaugural season. The city is easily accessible from downtown Atlanta via MARTA, making it a convenient gathering place for fans visiting the region during the World Cup.

Decatur WatchFest is a partnership between the City of Decatur, the Decatur Downtown Development Authority and the Decatur Tourism Bureau.