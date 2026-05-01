Delta passenger tries to open door on Atlanta tarmac

The Brief A flight bound for Chicago was delayed on the Hartsfield-Jackson tarmac when an unruly passenger attempted to open a cabin door. The aircraft was forced to return to the gate, so the individual could be removed, and maintenance crews could inspect the door. Officials say the door was opened "slightly ajar," but safety mechanisms prevented further incident before the flight eventually departed.



A Delta Air Lines passenger tried opening the plane door while on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

The incident happened on a flight from Atlanta to Chicago Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Delta said the flight, which had 168 passengers on board, was delayed while taxiing due to a ground stop in Chicago. The plane was waiting for a new takeoff time when a passenger became unruly, according to Delta.

A federal affidavit said that the man said the flight attendants were "playing games" and that he wanted off the plane.

While still away from the gate, the unruly passenger tried to open a cabin door on the plane. The passenger was able to get the door slightly ajar, but the slide did not deploy, according to Delta.

The plane then returned to a gate where police were waiting. The man was removed from the plane and maintenance inspected the door before the flight left for Chicago.

What they're saying:

Delta apologized to its customers for the extra delay.

"The safety of our customers and crew comes before all else, and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior. We apologize to our customers on this flight for the delay in their travels."

What's next:

The man, identified as Thomas W. Ryans, now faces federal charges in connection with the case, according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta.