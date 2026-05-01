Delta boosts worker pay while signaling prices won’t drop

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The Brief Delta is giving employees a 4% raise and paid out $1.3 billion in profit-sharing this year. The airline, often ranked among the best places to work, is also raising baggage fees. Delta’s CEO says some of those higher prices are likely here to stay.



Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is giving employees another raise — while making it clear travelers may keep paying more, even after fuel costs settle down.

What we know:

The airline announced a 4% pay increase for eligible workers, marking the fifth straight year of raises. It’s part of a broader push to invest in employees, coming on the heels of a $1.3 billion profit-sharing payout earlier this year — one of the largest in Delta’s history. The company is also routinely recognized as one of the best places to work, regularly landing on national rankings for workplace culture.

At the same time, Delta has been raising costs for customers.

Checked bag fees are going up by $10 to $50 depending on how many bags you check, a move the airline says is tied to higher fuel costs and other industry pressures, including the impact of the war involving Iran.

PREVIOUS STORY: Delta Air Lines increasing checked bag fees due to fuel costs

What they're saying:

Even when those fuel costs ease, Delta doesn’t expect to roll prices back. CEO Ed Bastian said the company plans to "retain any of the pricing strength" it’s gained, using the current environment to help boost profits into next year.

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For many travelers, that could mean paying more at the airport without always seeing or understanding the business decisions driving those higher prices.