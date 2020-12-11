DeKalb sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

article

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office stated that Maddox had likely been exposed to the virus while attending a training session by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association in Pine Mountain, Georgia for the past several weeks.

Maddox is one of four sheriff-elects serving the metro Atlanta area who have tested positive for the virus. The others include Fulton, Gwinnett, and Cobb counties.

.“Although the test results are positive, I am not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19,” said Sheriff Maddox. “I am, in fact, feeling well and hope to continue to overcome any effects that may occur. I appreciate the concerns that have been shared since becoming aware of this situation."

Sheriff Maddox is self-quarantining at home in accordance with public health guidelines.

