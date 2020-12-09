Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb sheriff-elects in test positive for COVID-19

A day after Gwinnett County’s incoming sheriff confirmed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, two more incoming sheriff’s in Georgia reported they too tested positive for COVID-19.

While the Sheriff-Elect Keybo Taylor appears to have picked up the virus while on-duty, Fulton County Sheriff-Election Pat Labat and Cobb County Sheriff-Elect Craig Owens tested positive during a special training session this week.

A joint statement released by the sheriff reads:

“While away at sheriff’s school in Pine Mountain, Georgia with 36 recently elected sheriffs across the state, we were made aware individuals were in contact with the coronavirus.

“We have all taken COVID-19 tests, and Sheriff-elect Labat and Sheriff-elect Owens received positive test results. Others are awaiting their results. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we have returned to quarantine in our individual homes.

“In the future, we respectfully request that the Association require individuals to have tested negative for the virus before attending GSA events.

“We urge all Georgians to follow the advice of our dedicated healthcare workers and to wear masks and socially distance. While the vaccine is forthcoming, the pandemic is not over yet and we must all remain diligent to ensure the safety of our communities.”

The incoming sheriffs said they will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's novel coronavirus guidelines for quarantining. About three dozen others in attendance in the training sessions are also self-quarantining and awaiting test results.

Taylor, Labat, and Owens are all newly elected sheriffs.

Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect the correction regarding DeKalb County